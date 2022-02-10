ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABBN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 36 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

