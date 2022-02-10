Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.57.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.03. Coupa Software has a one year low of $115.55 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

