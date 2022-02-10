Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,860 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6,257.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -118.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

