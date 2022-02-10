Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $58,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $728,389. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $85.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.67. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

