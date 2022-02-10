Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,970 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tenneco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 594,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The stock has a market cap of $849.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

