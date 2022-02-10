Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conn’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 211,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 36.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

