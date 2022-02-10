Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $50.47 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

