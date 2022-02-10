NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,052 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,307 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 499,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.62 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $215,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,331. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

