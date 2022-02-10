Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,783 Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) by 1,766.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,642,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19.

