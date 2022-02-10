BlackRock Inc. Invests $47.59 Million in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,516,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,594,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Matterport stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. Matterport Inc has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $37.60.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
