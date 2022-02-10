BlackRock Inc. Invests $47.59 Million in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,516,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. Matterport Inc has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTTR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

