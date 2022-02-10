BlackRock Inc. Acquires 103,063 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.57% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $46,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,212.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 78,288 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $742.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

