Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stake Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $102.41 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.10.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

