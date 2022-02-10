USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Price Target Raised to $39.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) had its target price raised by Cowen from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.09. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.