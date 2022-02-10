Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR stock opened at $159.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.64 and its 200 day moving average is $166.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Landstar System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Landstar System by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.