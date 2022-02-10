American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.92

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.92 and last traded at $62.73, with a volume of 12835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American International Group by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,341,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,288,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,194,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

