Baader Bank Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.00 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €16.00 ($18.39) price objective by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TKA. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.64) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.69) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.22) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($19.08) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.52 ($15.54).

Shares of TKA opened at €9.25 ($10.63) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($23.79) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.05). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.23.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

