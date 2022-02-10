Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Buy

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $344.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.16. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

