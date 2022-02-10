Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,461,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $45,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,891,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $744,791. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.56.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

