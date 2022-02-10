Richard M. Weil Sells 63,569 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JHG opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,413,000 after acquiring an additional 114,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,233,000 after purchasing an additional 251,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 746,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

