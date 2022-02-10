The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider John Demsey Sells 23,248 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EL opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $278.28 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

