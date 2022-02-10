First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Insider Sells C$13,155,500.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,725,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,272,907.98.

Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.49, for a total transaction of C$8,743,886.50.

On Thursday, November 11th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$8,951,912.50.

FR stock opened at C$13.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 76.26. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.63.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

