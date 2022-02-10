BlackRock Inc. Invests $50.56 Million in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,506,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZOO. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,620,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,266,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

NYSE:CZOO opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cazoo Group Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.