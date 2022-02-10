BlackRock Inc. Invests $50.56 Million in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,506,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,558,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZOO. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,620,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,266,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CZOO opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.44.
Cazoo Group Profile
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO).
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.