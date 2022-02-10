NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Raised to $5,700.00 at KeyCorp

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVR’s Q1 2022 earnings at $101.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,437.40.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,348.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,582.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,253.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a twelve month low of $4,330.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $76.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

