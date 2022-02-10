Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.31% of Boston Omaha worth $49,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 105,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Shares of BOMN stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 11.96. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 160.26%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Alexander Buffett Rozek acquired 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.