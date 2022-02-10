BlackRock Inc. Has $48.75 Million Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,225,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457,827 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $48,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

NYSE HT opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.