CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.82.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $249.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 1 year low of $179.69 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

