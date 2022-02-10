Comparing Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) & Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 17.31% 22.57% 5.06% Great Elm Group -7.01% -5.69% -1.89%

72.8% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paycom Software and Great Elm Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $841.43 million 26.03 $143.45 million $2.95 123.71 Great Elm Group $60.85 million 0.83 -$8.08 million ($0.17) -11.06

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paycom Software and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 5 10 0 2.67 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paycom Software currently has a consensus price target of $440.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Paycom Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Great Elm Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

