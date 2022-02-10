TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) versus TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Financial Contrast

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TaskUs and TELUS International (Cda)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $478.05 million 6.95 $34.53 million N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 4.74 $102.90 million $0.25 112.84

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than TaskUs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TaskUs and TELUS International (Cda), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 0 9 0 3.00 TELUS International (Cda) 1 3 13 0 2.71

TaskUs presently has a consensus target price of $54.63, suggesting a potential upside of 60.05%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus target price of $37.71, suggesting a potential upside of 33.69%. Given TaskUs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TaskUs is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs N/A N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) 3.09% 13.10% 5.28%

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats TaskUs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc. provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content for various proposals (removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content); and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. Its clients include online or app-based businesses transforming industries, such as ride-sharing, e-commerce, food and grocery delivery, streaming media, and online digital marketplaces. TaskUs, Inc. was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

