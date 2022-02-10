-$0.74 EPS Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.63). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. Prothena has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,519 shares of company stock worth $1,048,810. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 938.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

