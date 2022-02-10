Contrasting Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) & Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cumulus Media and Vistas Media Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cumulus Media currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 159.43%. Vistas Media Acquisition has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.94%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than Vistas Media Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Cumulus Media has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cumulus Media and Vistas Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media -0.07% -2.82% -0.61% Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cumulus Media and Vistas Media Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media $816.22 million 0.27 -$59.72 million ($0.05) -212.00 Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Vistas Media Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cumulus Media.

Summary

Cumulus Media beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc. engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising. The Corporate and Other segment consists of the overall executive, administrative and support functions for each of the company’s reportable segments, including finance and administration, legal, human resources and information technology functions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Vistas Media Acquisition

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

