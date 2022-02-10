Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.02) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.77) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,613.89 ($21.82).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,355.50 ($18.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,349.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,283 ($17.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,778 ($24.04).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

