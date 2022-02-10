SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report sales of $677.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $638.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $717.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $534.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SkyWest.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,289,000 after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,080,000 after acquiring an additional 128,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,931,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 49,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.85.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

