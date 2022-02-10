SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report sales of $677.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $638.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $717.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $534.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SkyWest.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.
Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.85.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWest (SKYW)
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.