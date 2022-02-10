Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) PT Lowered to $150.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.64.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $121.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.56.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

