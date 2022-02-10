Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Petroleum shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil Refining & Marketing industry in a year (+68.1% versus +40.2%) and is poised for further price gains based on a slew of tailwinds. One of the largest oil refiners in the United States, Marathon’s $21 billion sale of its Speedway retail business provided the company with a much-needed cash infusion. The deal also comes with a 15-year fuel supply agreement per which Marathon will supply 7.7 billion gallons of gasoline per year to 7-Eleven, thus ensuring a steady revenue stream. The company’s exposure to the more stable cash flows from logistics segment diversifies earnings stream and offers a buffer against the volatile refining business. Consequently, Marathon is primed for significant capital appreciation and is viewed a preferred downstream operator to own now.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $80.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

