Zacks Investment Research Lowers AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AudioCodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $27.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $900.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in AudioCodes by 134.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 337,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 985.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter worth approximately $8,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

