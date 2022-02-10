Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $1,792,216. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

