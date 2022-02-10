Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.33.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $1,792,216. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
