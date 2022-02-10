uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QURE. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $18.03 on Thursday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $39.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $833.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $722,636. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

