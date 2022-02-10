Contrasting IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IRadimed and USA Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 USA Equities 0 0 1 0 3.00

IRadimed presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.92%. Given IRadimed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IRadimed is more favorable than USA Equities.

Volatility & Risk

IRadimed has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Equities has a beta of -3.4, suggesting that its share price is 440% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of IRadimed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of USA Equities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and USA Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 15.77% 9.44% 8.17% USA Equities -49.03% -0.41% -0.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IRadimed and USA Equities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $31.72 million 20.41 $1.37 million $0.74 70.88 USA Equities $120,000.00 43.78 -$330,000.00 N/A N/A

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than USA Equities.

Summary

IRadimed beats USA Equities on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About USA Equities

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

