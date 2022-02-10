ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICL. Citigroup lowered ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

ICL stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 243,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,018,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,873,000 after buying an additional 923,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,661,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,071,000 after buying an additional 890,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

