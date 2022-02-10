onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Truist Financial

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.
onsemi stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.75.
In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,818,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.