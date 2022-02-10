onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Truist Financial

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

onsemi stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,818,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

