Royal Bank of Canada Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $130.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $162.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $100.35 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,613,883. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

