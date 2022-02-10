Maxim Group Lowers Graham (NYSE:GHM) Price Target to $15.00

Graham (NYSE:GHM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Maxim Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GHM. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHM opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 million, a PE ratio of -42.19, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graham will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Graham by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graham by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.