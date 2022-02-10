Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.23% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.50.

Linde stock opened at $304.15 on Tuesday. Linde has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,292,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,702,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $145,735,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

