Critical Survey: Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) vs. CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 15.11 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -81.54 CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 3.16 -$7.81 million $0.56 2.39

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBAK Energy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05%

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats CBAK Energy Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

