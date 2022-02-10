Analyzing Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) and Its Peers

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) is one of 922 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Guardion Health Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardion Health Sciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardion Health Sciences -282.96% -35.94% -34.20% Guardion Health Sciences Competitors -4,228.39% -124.65% -13.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guardion Health Sciences $1.89 million -$8.57 million -0.86 Guardion Health Sciences Competitors $1.80 billion $144.36 million 1.85

Guardion Health Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Guardion Health Sciences. Guardion Health Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guardion Health Sciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardion Health Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardion Health Sciences Competitors 5460 19801 42199 814 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 100.28%. Given Guardion Health Sciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guardion Health Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Guardion Health Sciences rivals beat Guardion Health Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices. The Medical Devices segment includes a portfolio of medical diagnostic devices currently focused on the ocular space and contrast testing. The Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals segment provides a portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and supplements. Its products include Lumega-Z, GlaucoCetin, ImmuneSF, VectorVision, and MapcatSF. The company was founded by Michael Favish in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.