McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $259.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.64. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

