Zacks: Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.92 Million

Analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to report sales of $354.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $371.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.40 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $288.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Driven Brands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 143.05. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Loews Corp boosted its position in Driven Brands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 26.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Driven Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

