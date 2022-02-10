Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Hold

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SRAX. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. SRAX has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.89.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SRAX will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SRAX by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 411,468 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,017,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SRAX by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in SRAX by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

