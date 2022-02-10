Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTO. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.20) to GBX 1,100 ($14.87) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.33) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,323.33 ($17.89).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,302 ($17.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.84 billion and a PE ratio of 16.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,356.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,406.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.67).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.