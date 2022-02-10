Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTO. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.20) to GBX 1,100 ($14.87) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.33) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,323.33 ($17.89).
Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,302 ($17.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.84 billion and a PE ratio of 16.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,356.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,406.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.67).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
