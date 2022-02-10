Zacks Investment Research Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Hold

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WOOF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

